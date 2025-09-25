3.64 BYN
NATO Secretary General Admits Impossibility to Shoot Down UAVs with Expensive Missiles
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Armed forces of the West can no longer shoot down drones with expensive missiles, NATO Secretary General Rutte stated. According to Rutte, using missiles that cost half a million or a million dollars against UAVs costing one to two thousand dollars makes no sense.
The alliance believes it makes more sense to use new counter-drone technologies. NATO countries will begin implementing them in the coming weeks.