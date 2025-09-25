Watch onlineTV Programm
NATO Secretary General Admits Impossibility to Shoot Down UAVs with Expensive Missiles



Armed forces of the West can no longer shoot down drones with expensive missiles, NATO Secretary General Rutte stated. According to Rutte, using missiles that cost half a million or a million dollars against UAVs costing one to two thousand dollars makes no sense.

The alliance believes it makes more sense to use new counter-drone technologies. NATO countries will begin implementing them in the coming weeks.

