Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has positively assessed the peace-oriented course of U.S. President Donald Trump’s foreign policy. He made this statement to journalists at the Kremlin after his negotiations with Vladimir Putin, according to BELTA.

When asked whether Trump’s attitude towards resolving the situation in Ukraine remains consistent, given that his rhetoric often shifts, Lukashenko replied:

“Trump, I understand, employs a kind of tactic: pressuring — then pulling back; pulling back — then pressuring again; sometimes going straight ahead. He’s a rebel. In the very best sense of the word. I myself am not much different from Trump in this regard, and I consider myself a ‘Trumpist’. Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) respects Trump very much, respects him no less than I do,” said Lukashenko. “That’s why we sometimes overlook certain signals. We understand that Trump is in a complicated situation. You understand this perfectly well. Recently, his very capable, intelligent, and fervent supporter, Charlie Kirk, was shot. He perceives this as a signal. He has received it and is reacting accordingly.”

“We must understand what Trump is saying. We need to understand it comprehensively. And we shouldn’t jump on him after any statement he makes. There’s no need to overreact,” the Belarusian leader emphasized. “I told my ‘older brother’ (President Vladimir Putin) — well done! He acts calmly and purposefully. Yes, he said something — time will put everything in its place. The near future will reveal everything,” Lukashenko is confident.