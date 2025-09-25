Lukashenko Discusses Options for Placement of New Nuclear Power Units in Belarus

Belarus has not yet made a final decision regarding the precise location for the construction of additional nuclear power units. President Alexander Lukashenko shared this with journalists at the Kremlin following negotiations with the President of Russia, according to BELTA.

"Personally, I have some reservations about where to build. It could be the third unit at the current station in Ostrovets, or perhaps on the eastern side. Experts and the government suggest constructing the third unit nearby, which would be more cost-effective. On the other hand, building such a facility could foster development across the entire region. So, I am somewhat torn. We could proceed with either option. I believe we will reach a decision very soon,"* the head of state remarked.