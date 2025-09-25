Belarus and Russia to jointly create ultra-high-resolution satellite

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66981b45-a367-4d75-a2db-aa4c5dabdc4a/conversions/5d935e43-bbb7-4568-92c4-8e1466aaf3db-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66981b45-a367-4d75-a2db-aa4c5dabdc4a/conversions/5d935e43-bbb7-4568-92c4-8e1466aaf3db-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66981b45-a367-4d75-a2db-aa4c5dabdc4a/conversions/5d935e43-bbb7-4568-92c4-8e1466aaf3db-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66981b45-a367-4d75-a2db-aa4c5dabdc4a/conversions/5d935e43-bbb7-4568-92c4-8e1466aaf3db-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Space cooperation is also strengthening within the CIS. A meeting of the Interstate Space Council was held in Minsk. Key areas of discussion included satellite support, Earth remote sensing, fundamental space research, and personnel training for the industry.

Particular attention is being paid to the development of an ultra-high-resolution satellite jointly with Russia. Highly detailed images will enable effective solutions in agriculture, ecology and urban development.

Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus: "The goal of the International Council is to more closely coordinate the efforts, competencies, and capabilities of each other to ensure the competitiveness of our countries and the widespread use of the opportunities offered by space. This includes communications, meteorology, Earth exploration, and ionospheric research. In other words, there are many technological areas in which we can collaborate. And most importantly, we must remember why this Council was established—to ensure the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes."

Alexey Kubrin, Deputy State Secretary of the Union State of Belarus and Russia: "We shouldn't rest on our laurels; we must strive for more. We must create modern constellations based on the latest technologies, which allow us to create satellites with even higher performance and weigh several times less than those that existed 10-15 years ago and weighed 2.5 tons. Naturally, the value of each launch increases, because a single launch vehicle can effectively launch several satellites. We are currently working toward this goal. The Republic of Belarus has the necessary resources."