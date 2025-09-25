At a meeting in the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko described how the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has influenced the country's development, despite initial concerns about an excess of electricity, BELTA reports.

"I must tell you: we were worried too. We didn't have an energy shortage (before the construction of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant – BELTA). We were worried about building the plant and what would happen next," the head of state noted.

However, the availability of additional electricity has led to the development of entire sectors, including the country's economy. Electric vehicles are becoming more common, and charging stations are being built. "The most important thing we've already experimented with is converting residential buildings to electricity (heating and hot water – BelTA)," Alexander Lukashenko shared.

Vladimir Putin also noted the opportunity to more actively develop artificial intelligence and create data centers.