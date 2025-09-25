Lukashenko After Meeting with Putin: There Are Good Proposals for Resolving Ukrainian Conflict

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has spoken of the existence of promising proposals aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict and has cautioned Vladimir Zelensky against threats to strike at the Kremlin. The Belarusian leader made these remarks in an interview with journalists following his negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by BELTA.

“Anyone can speak and make statements. But if the Kremlin were to strike at Bankovaya (the street in Kiev where Ukrainian government offices are located), what would be left? Therefore, Vladimir Aleksandrovich needs to calm down. There are good proposals on the table. President Putin and I discussed them. I will not disclose them now; the President himself will speak about them. Good proposals. Proposals concerning Ukraine, which were also heard in Alaska by Donald Trump and taken to Washington to be considered and discussed. Very good proposals. If the Ukrainians refuse these proposals, it will be reminiscent of the beginning of the special military operation. And it will only get worse. They will lose Ukraine,” the head of state stated.