Gas Agreements Reached — Belarus and Russia Set Terms for Five-Year Period

“We discussed the international situation, regional issues—of course, Ukraine remains our common challenge and concern,” Lukashenko explained. “We talked a lot about that. We also concluded bilateral matters—oil and gas. We agreed on the oil front; there are solid agreements, no problems there. As for gas, we’ve reached agreements. I believe that after this conversation, we’ll fine-tune these issues. It’s almost settled for a five-year period. The key point is that it’s not just for a year, but for five years,” he revealed.