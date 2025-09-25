3.64 BYN
Gas Agreements Reached — Belarus and Russia Set Terms for Five-Year Period
During talks at the Kremlin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached consensus on a five-year gas arrangement. Belarus's leader shared the details with journalists, according to BELTA.
“We discussed the international situation, regional issues—of course, Ukraine remains our common challenge and concern,” Lukashenko explained. “We talked a lot about that. We also concluded bilateral matters—oil and gas. We agreed on the oil front; there are solid agreements, no problems there. As for gas, we’ve reached agreements. I believe that after this conversation, we’ll fine-tune these issues. It’s almost settled for a five-year period. The key point is that it’s not just for a year, but for five years,” he revealed.
He also mentioned discussions about the common market, including measures to protect it: “What steps can we take to enable our producers to operate effectively?”
“Whenever we meet, there are numerous issues,” Lukashenko emphasized.