Scandal Erupts in EU Surrounding Von der Leyen and Macron
Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, finds herself embroiled in a new scandal—this time over private correspondence with French President Emmanuel Macron.
According to European Parliament members, the discussions centered on an agreement to reduce trade tariffs between the EU and MERCOSUR, the customs union comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia. Reports suggest that Macron voiced objections, yet the deal was nonetheless signed.
Hungarian MEP Kinga Gál announced on social media that a parliamentary investigation has been initiated. She clarified that all messages, much like in the Pfizer vaccine case, have been deleted. This deletion reportedly helped the senior EU official avoid any repercussions.