Belarus May Build Second Nuclear Power Plant for New Regions of Russia

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has announced the possibility of building a new nuclear power plant in eastern Belarus, including, if necessary, with the aim of providing electricity to new regions of Russia. He made this statement in the Kremlin during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, BelTA reports.

Rosatom has already developed options for further expansion of our nuclear energy sector. "I don't want to talk publicly about finances. We have options, I'll tell you about that. If a decision is made, we will immediately begin building a new power unit or a new station if there is a need in western Russia and in the liberated regions," the head of state said.

"Financing is not an issue at all. If there is a consumer who will take electricity and pay the required tariff, it's not a problem at all," Vladimir Putin responded.