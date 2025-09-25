Lukashenko Expresses Willingness to Converse with Zelensky

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed his desire to speak with Vladimir Zelensky. He announced this to journalists at the Kremlin following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to BELTA.

“In order not to lose all of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky must not only engage in dialogue but also agree to conditions that are favorable to him—conditions that, in general, have been approved by the Americans. They have taken a pause to consider. The Russians have agreed. Therefore, I would like—while he is there meeting with President Putin (which he desires and is actively pursuing through all channels and publicly)—to simply have a conversation with him,” stated the Belarusian leader.

“And perhaps, this is the very moment when, from you, in Russia, I might say: I have something to tell him,” Lukashenko emphasized.