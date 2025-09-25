Cybercriminals Hacked Cisco Devices Used by U.S. Government

Cybercriminals have hacked Cisco devices used by the U.S. government. Bloomberg reports, citing the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) official, Chris Butera.

According to Butera, the cyberattack affected critical U.S. infrastructure, but he did not specify which parts. "The threat is widespread," the official noted.

CISA has issued a directive requiring federal agencies to address the issue. They must identify and fix potential vulnerabilities in the affected devices, as well as gather necessary data and "assess any threats using procedures and tools provided by CISA."

The emergency directive applies only to federal agencies, but Butera strongly urged other government bodies and private companies to follow these recommendations.