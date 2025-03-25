Ryzhenkov: Voices in the West Calling for Restoration of Relations with Russia and Belarus

Minsk sees changes in the behavior of several politicians in the EU amid the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Maksim Ryzhenkov.

The minister noted that in Europe, "voices have begun to emerge calling for the restoration of the level of relations with Russia and Belarus." According to him, the West understands that limiting trade and economic contacts with Minsk and Moscow, particularly restricting access to affordable quality Russian resources, will negatively impact the economy.