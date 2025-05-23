Alexander Lukashenko Congratulates King Abdullah II of Jordan on Independence Day

On behalf of the Belarusian people and in his personal capacity, President Alexander Lukashenko extended warm congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the occasion of Independence Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader’s press service.

The Head of State noted that under King Abdullah II’s leadership, the kingdom is progressing successfully along the path of stable development, actively participating in addressing key regional issues, and strengthening its position on the international stage.

"Warm relations and mutual understanding between the peoples of Belarus and Jordan form a solid foundation for expanding bilateral ties across various fields," the congratulatory message states.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed his readiness to cooperate in all areas of political, trade, economic, and humanitarian collaboration.