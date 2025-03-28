Alexander Lukashenko Congratulates Muslims of Belarus on Eid al-Fitr

President Alexander Lukashenko has extended his congratulations to the Muslim community in Belarus on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, according to a statement from the Belarusian leader's press service.

"This day marks the end of the strict fasting observed during the holy month of Ramadan and brings people together around the traditional values of Islam. Helping one another, mutual support, and self-sacrifice are the spiritual guiding principles in the lives of every believer," the message reads.

Lukashenko emphasized that the Muslims of Belarus have a deep love for the land they inhabit, where they create and raise their children.