To address the issue of labor shortages in Belarus, it is necessary to attract migrants from other countries. The primary responsibility for managing these matters lies with enterprise leaders and local authorities. President Lukashenko stated this on May 22 during a meeting where he made personnel decisions, as reported by BELTA.

During his conversation with new local officials, the head of state touched upon the problem of labor resource shortages. "Like in the rest of the world, except perhaps some Asian and African countries, we face a deficit of labor resources. Thank God, it’s not yet catastrophic. But we must not let it reach that point," said the President. "Therefore, a decision has been made to attract labor resources primarily from former Soviet republics."

Lukashenko emphasized that Belarusian representatives are not traveling abroad to persuade or aggressively invite people to work in Belarus. There are individuals who want to come here of their own accord.