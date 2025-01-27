Alexander Lukashenko Renews Invitation for the Kenyan President to Set Visit to Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has renewed his invitation to Kenyan President William Ruto to make an official visit to Belarus.The head of state said this during a meeting with a delegation of the Pan-African Parliament, BELTA reports .

"At the end of 2023, I had very constructive, cordial and friendly dialogue in Nairobi with Kenyan President William Ruto. I hope for our further cooperation. I have invited the Kenyan President to pay an official visit to Belarus and look forward to welcoming him at any time," said Alexander Lukashenko. "I know about Kenya's interest in achieving food security and industrial growth. We can contribute to the implementation of these most important tasks."