Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the "Oreshnik" missile complex will be deployed in Belarus by the end of the year. He made this statement on July 1 during a solemn gathering celebrating Independence Day, according to BELTA.

"In Volgograd, we agreed with our 'elder brother' Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin that the first positions of the 'Oreshnik' will be in Belarus. You have seen the work of 'Oreshnik.' By the end of the year, this weapon will be stationed in Belarus," said Alexander Lukashenko.