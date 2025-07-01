Lukashenko Conveys Putin's Position on Ceasefire in Ukraine to US Representatives

During negotiations with US President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, among other things, communicated to the American side his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin’s stance on the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine—at least in the air, as he put it. The head of state shared this after the official part of his speech at a solemn gathering celebrating Independence Day, according to BELTA.

The head of state said he urged the American side to step back from pre-election hysteria and to implement what had been previously announced. "Another statement, and you won't make it—you'll be falling down. In a year or a year and a half, there will be midterm elections in the US. You will lose them, and then the presidential elections. And I wouldn't want Trump and these people to lose. They, I believe, are still caught up in pre-election hysteria. I told them about this too," Lukashenko recounted.

"It's time to step back and start doing concrete work. These were the positions from which negotiations on Ukraine were conducted, among other things. They talk a lot about it today—about a ceasefire, at least in the air. Vladimir Putin and I discussed this issue earlier; it’s not the first time this question has been raised. Putin is right: 'Listen, we are for it, we are not against it, we don’t want missiles from the US, UK, France, or Germany to be hitting our cities,'" the Belarusian leader emphasized.

He also reminded about the constant drone attacks. However, according to him, Vladimir Putin has one clear demand in this regard: "But let the West tell its subordinate (Zelensky) not to strike Russia. Then we will agree."

He said he conveyed this position to the Americans. "And I ask, what’s wrong with that? The US representative said they will work in this direction," Lukashenko reported.