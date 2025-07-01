3.77 BYN
Lukashenko Criticizes World's Reaction to Iran-Israel Conflict
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko criticized the global response to the conflict between Israel and Iran. The head of state's statement was made on July 1 during a solemn gathering celebrating Independence Day, according to BELTA.
"We are already witnessing the Middle East ablaze. The world has not yet recovered from the horrific scenes of the Israeli-Palestinian massacre, where, believe it or not, they want to create some kind of resort — even a holiday resort — on the bones of people and children. We haven't even recovered from that, and bombs are already flying over Iranian cities. And where are the voices of so-called international human rights defenders advocating for the observance of democratic rights and freedoms? They are silent. What about 2020 and after 2020?" Lukashenko noted.
He pointed out that the so-called supranational institutions, claiming to be guarantors of global security, are not responding adequately.