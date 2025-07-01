Lukashenko Criticizes World's Reaction to Iran-Israel Conflict

"We are already witnessing the Middle East ablaze. The world has not yet recovered from the horrific scenes of the Israeli-Palestinian massacre, where, believe it or not, they want to create some kind of resort — even a holiday resort — on the bones of people and children. We haven't even recovered from that, and bombs are already flying over Iranian cities. And where are the voices of so-called international human rights defenders advocating for the observance of democratic rights and freedoms? They are silent. What about 2020 and after 2020?" Lukashenko noted.