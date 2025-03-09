3.57 BYN
Alexander Turchin Appointed Belarus' New Prime Minister
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has appointed Alexander Turchin the Prime Minister of Belarus, according to BELTA.
In accordance with the Constitution of Belarus, the Prime Minister is appointed by the President of the Republic of Belarus with the prior consent of the House of Representatives. This procedure has been duly carried out.