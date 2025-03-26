3.65 BYN
Ambrazevich appointed Belarus’ Ambassador to the Holy See
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed Yuri Ambrazevich Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the Holy See on 27 March, BelTA reports.
Yuri Ambrazevich held the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Belarus President Administration Igor Sekreta has been appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. His position in the Belarus President Administration will be taken up by Head of the Asia, Africa and Latin America Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Mironchik.