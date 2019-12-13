Assistance to families and opportunities for pensioners - important topics discussed at President’s

Assistance to families and opportunities for pensioners. Today, the President discussed a draft decree that provides for targeted adjustments to social support. The Belarusian economy allows for more money to be spent on these purposes. Alexander Lukashenko confirmed that assistance to large families will continue.

But an important requirement is to increase targeting. This means that preferences should reach every child. As for those who have retired, the pension size restrictions will be lifted for working pensioners. And the process of assigning it as a whole should be as de-bureaucratized as possible.

This is the President's instruction. All these decisions were a response to people's requests.

Report on improving social support

Social issues regularly reach the level of the head of state. And today, on October 15, the relevant government bloc, financiers, economists of the Administration, and trade unions came with a draft decree and to discuss urgent adjustments. Vulnerable citizens are never left without attention. And the social bias of state policy has long been a Belarusian brand.

The Belarusian economy allows more money to be spent on social support for the population

President: If a pensioner wants to work, he should be given this opportunity

"Pensioners are pensioners. We have supported them and will continue to support them. They should live a normal life," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

"There is one question, a pleasant one, I would say, from pensioners. Of those who have retired, some people want to work. Trade unions and so on say this. Naturally, normal conditions must be created for people to work. And, as we know, the demand on the labor market is very high," the head of state noted.

A. Lukashenko also instructed to de-bureaucratize the procedure for applying for a pension as much as possible

As for large families, there are 123 thousand of them in the country. Family and children are the main value for Belarusians and therefore for the state. The support measures here are unprecedented. We have 11 types of state benefits for those raising children. They provide financial assistance at the birth of a child, on maternity leave, during the construction of housing. There are guarantees for medicine and education.

The meeting also discussed support for large families. In this regard, the head of state emphasized that Belarus will continue to provide support to this category of citizens, but the approach should be differentiated.

The President emphasized that in Belarus the state provides support to large families in a number of areas, including in solving the housing issue. But it is important that such assistance is targeted and goes to those who really need it.

In general, fair assistance within reasonable limits. Support for families will be strengthened, as well as control over who actually receives the money. In social issues, you need to feel the balance.

As an example of such erroneous social policy, Alexander Lukashenko cited Germany and other Western European countries. "The issue of migration policy is being raised very seriously in the West now. Where did it come from? With the invitation of people to Germany (there is no one to work). And the large sums of money that they gave to those people who came. Today they have come to their senses. But it is difficult to turn back in such a powerful country as Germany. And certain politicians lack the willpower," the President noted.