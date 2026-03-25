Belarus and North Korea Sign Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation

Following official talks in Pyongyang, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and North Korean Chairman of State Affairs Kim Jong-un signed a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Belarus and the DPRK, sb.by reported.

Furthermore, the parties concluded approximately ten different memoranda and agreements. Specifically, documents were signed on mutual cooperation in scientific and technical fields, education, culture, healthcare, agriculture and agricultural sciences, information and press, physical education and sports, as well as through the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.