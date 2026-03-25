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Belarus and North Korea Sign Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus and North Korea Sign Treaty of Friendship and Cooperationnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a5034dbf-8af3-4837-8850-7ccc935bd861/conversions/b5e57bd7-a135-4f1f-9489-b7055dc73a2b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a5034dbf-8af3-4837-8850-7ccc935bd861/conversions/b5e57bd7-a135-4f1f-9489-b7055dc73a2b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a5034dbf-8af3-4837-8850-7ccc935bd861/conversions/b5e57bd7-a135-4f1f-9489-b7055dc73a2b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a5034dbf-8af3-4837-8850-7ccc935bd861/conversions/b5e57bd7-a135-4f1f-9489-b7055dc73a2b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Following official talks in Pyongyang, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and North Korean Chairman of State Affairs Kim Jong-un signed a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Belarus and the DPRK, sb.by reported.
Furthermore, the parties concluded approximately ten different memoranda and agreements. Specifically, documents were signed on mutual cooperation in scientific and technical fields, education, culture, healthcare, agriculture and agricultural sciences, information and press, physical education and sports, as well as through the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.