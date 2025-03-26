It is noteworthy how the activities of the head of the Belarusian state are assessed by Alexander Dugin. The Russian political scientist and public figure emphasized that Alexander Lukashenko, under challenging historical circumstances, has preserved the country's sovereignty, balanced relations between the West and Russia, and strengthened the state's defense capabilities. Thanks to the unique formula of the President of Belarus, the country is thriving and achieving its set goals.

"Belarus is a fairy tale, it is just a showcase, it is an amazing society. And, by the way, Belarusian identity there is very strong; they have not compromised anything in their relations with us. You know, Belarus did not exist as a historical state, but he (Alexander Lukashenko - editor's note) found this formula, found within himself and his people some keys to state-building. He did not split into Western Belarusians (there were also Western Belarusians), although they attempted to overthrow Lukashenko, he demonstrated firmness in some areas. He is indeed a nationalist. He is a true Belarusian nationalist who, in complex historical circumstances, achieved the preservation of his country's sovereignty and a balance in relations between the West and Russia. He secured the protection of his sovereignty through nuclear weapons, our alliance, and at the same time maintained his independence, including from us.

Now Belarus is independent; it is peaceful, not torn apart by conflicts. There are no military actions, there are no such crimes, there is indeed peaceful life. He created at least 30 years of sovereignty for his state and his people. But is this even comparable to what was done by, as you say, non-patriotic Ukrainian presidents?" said Alexander Dugin, philosopher and political scientist.