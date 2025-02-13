3.51 RUB
Decisions on development of microelectronics until 2040 taken at President's meeting
At the meeting on the development of domestic microelectronics, which President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held during his visit to INTEGRAL, decisions were made on the development of microelectronics until 2040. This was stated by Industry Minister Alexander Yefimov, BelTA informs.
"Considering that the microelectronics industry of our country is a fairly important and sensitive segment of the economy and the machine-building complex as a whole, this issue is given great attention. The key tasks following the meeting were to accelerate the processes of achieving new design levels in the field of microelectronics. Localization and import substitution are also two key issues for ensuring the full sovereignty of Belarus and Russia in the field of microelectronics," the minister said.
He noted that today the government has approved a program for the development of the microelectronic industry until 2030. "But at the same time, at today's meeting we examined the issue in much greater depth and made certain decisions on the development of this area until 2040. Considering the science-intensive nature of the industry, the key decisions that were made today will allow for active development not only in the next five years, but also in the next decade," said Alexander Yefimov.