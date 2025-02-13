Decisions on development of microelectronics until 2040 taken at President's meeting

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef4785b2-e638-4521-bb96-dfe0eb5391ac/conversions/d47f7643-69dd-4122-aedb-599958256b12-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef4785b2-e638-4521-bb96-dfe0eb5391ac/conversions/d47f7643-69dd-4122-aedb-599958256b12-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef4785b2-e638-4521-bb96-dfe0eb5391ac/conversions/d47f7643-69dd-4122-aedb-599958256b12-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef4785b2-e638-4521-bb96-dfe0eb5391ac/conversions/d47f7643-69dd-4122-aedb-599958256b12-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

At the meeting on the development of domestic microelectronics, which President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held during his visit to INTEGRAL, decisions were made on the development of microelectronics until 2040. This was stated by Industry Minister Alexander Yefimov, BelTA informs.

"Considering that the microelectronics industry of our country is a fairly important and sensitive segment of the economy and the machine-building complex as a whole, this issue is given great attention. The key tasks following the meeting were to accelerate the processes of achieving new design levels in the field of microelectronics. Localization and import substitution are also two key issues for ensuring the full sovereignty of Belarus and Russia in the field of microelectronics," the minister said.