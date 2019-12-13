PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthTechnologyIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Don't spend a penny on things we can do without - Lukashenko on State Investment Program

When forming the State Investment Program, not a penny can be spent on things we can do without. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on January 15 during his report on the approval of the State Investment Program for 2025, BELTA reports.

"We can't spend a penny on things we can do without. All sorts of offices, bureaus and so on - we have enough of this "junk". They are state-owned, for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, civil servants, it doesn't matter for whom," the head of state said.

The President emphasized the key principle that should be followed: "Saving, saving, saving."

In this regard, the head of state assigns a special role to the State Control Committee. "Your main question is money, the budget," Alexander Lukashenko addressed the Chairman of the State Control Committee Vasily Gerasimov. "That's where you should look and delve into it. And control the government, ministers, and everyone who stands behind this money accordingly."

