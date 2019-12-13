Don't spend a penny on things we can do without - Lukashenko on State Investment Program

When forming the State Investment Program, not a penny can be spent on things we can do without. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on January 15 during his report on the approval of the State Investment Program for 2025, BELTA reports.

"We can't spend a penny on things we can do without. All sorts of offices, bureaus and so on - we have enough of this "junk". They are state-owned, for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, civil servants, it doesn't matter for whom," the head of state said.

The President emphasized the key principle that should be followed: "Saving, saving, saving."