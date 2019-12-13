3.40 RUB
"Dream on!" Lukashenko responds to ill-wishers about his health
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko responded to ill-wishers about his health during his report on the approval of the State Investment Program for 2025, BELTA writes.
The head of state once again reminded everyone gathered about executive discipline and the need to carefully study all decisions taken from the point of view of the interests of the country and efficiency for the economy.
"If you want to work, work," the President addressed the participants of the event and, in their person, all responsible officials. "If you don't want to work, say so. Young guys of average level have already grown up who want to work, and are not trying to give some formal replies to the President. And it turns out: some fugitives and others are waiting for the President to die: "He may die, his voice is not the same, it is difficult for him to speak." Dream on! And others are sitting like mice under a broom and hoping to get away. Guys, you won’t get away."
