From dump trucks to flour - who received the State Quality Mark

More than 600 products of Belarusian enterprises proved throughout the whole 2024 year that they met all the criteria - safety, environmental friendliness, innovation, technology and aesthetics.

Although the winners passed a rigorous selection, they were granted the right to officially call their goods high-quality and mark their products with a recognizable pentagon – the State Quality Mark.

Representatives of famous Belarusian enterprises personally received awards from the President, reports BELTA. We will tell you what products had the honor to get such a high status.

BELAZ Mining Dump Trucks

The list of industrial goods that have confirmed their quality should begin with the flagship of the Belarusian heavy industry - BELAZ. This year, the quality mark was received by the plant's true bestsellers - BELAZ 7513 Series mining dump trucks, which are designed to transport loosened rock mass along technological roads in open-pit mining operations with various climatic conditions. These vehicles can also be used in the construction of large industrial and hydraulic structures, in the construction of highway complexes, as well as in technological units of processing industry enterprises.

The vehicles are in demand not only in the post-Soviet states, but far beyond. Thanks to this family, the BELAZ brand covers 70% of the total global sales in the 130-136 tons load capacity segment.

As a side note, exactly that model - the 27-ton BELAZ-540 - became the first vehicle rewarded the USSR State Quality Mark. The restored vehicle is now among the plant's exhibits.

BELARUS 1222.3 Tractor

And once again, a major industrial giant - the Minsk Tractor Works - has proven that their BELARUS 1222.3 tractor really deserves a special ovation. Last year, this model was recognized as the best product of Belarus 2022. The tractor is designed to perform various agricultural work with mounted, semi-mounted, trailed machines and tools, loading and unloading equipment, with harvesting complexes, for driving stationary agricultural machines, as well as for transport work in various climatic zones.

BELARUS 1222.3 entered serial production in 2020 and replaced the popular 1221 model with a capacity of 130 hp. It retained all the best qualities of its predecessor, but at the same time obtained several new design solutions, units and assemblies. The tractor is distinguished by an engine compartment with an engine that meets the promising environmental requirements of the Technical Regulations of the Customs Union (TR CU) with an efficient cooling system for various operating conditions. The machine was made taking into account the tractor drivers feedback for the most comfortable work. By the way, very soon BELARUS, now with the State Quality Mark, will be equipped with road LED headlights, which are usually equipped only on experimental tractors due to the high cost.

Belshina tires

The State Quality Mark has also been awarded to summer passenger car tires Belshina, models BEL-402 96H and BEL-411 102H. The Astarta SUV line has been developed to update the range and launch high-speed models in the SUV segment. These tires feature an original tread pattern that provides high traction, stability and controllability of the car at all speeds and reliable performance on roads with hard road surfaces. In general, the tires are intended for use on foreign-made passenger cars.

Belshina is one of the largest manufacturers in the tire industry producing more than 300 models tires for cars, trucks, heavy-duty vehicles, road construction and lifting-transport machines, electric transport, buses, tractors and agricultural machines.

The enterprise has long been a brand of Belarus. The company is known and respected all over the world. With time it has grown into a high-tech and dynamically developing enterprise that stay in-step with the times, implementing new production technologies and taking into account the market needs. The logo, which since its foundation has featured the symbol of the Republic of Belarus - a majestic wisent, is identified with the impeccable quality of tire products manufactured at the enterprise.

MAZ universal chassis

The platform-less vehicle (chassis) MAZ 631228-8575-012 is also a well popular and commercially successful model that has now officially rewarded the Quality Mark. The chassis is designed for the installation of various special add-ons - construction, utility, fire-fighting equipment and much more that enables us to call it universal. The model is in demand in many sectors of the economy and industry due to its high strength, excellent maintainability, low operative expenses and affordable cost.

Deputy Chief Designer for Trucks at the Minsk Automobile Plant Nikolay Lakotko said that the application geography of these chassis is quite extensive. They are supplied to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Latin America, Venezuela, Algeria, and Congo.

"This is a universal chassis for the installation of various utility equipment made to meet the needs of customers. We have adapted the chassis at maximum so that it fit the most of equipment. The vehicle was designed so that it could be assembled like a construction set. It is possible to change the position of attachable equipment, fuel tanks, battery box, spare wheel, etc. The chassis turned out to be the most popular both in terms of various equipment installation and in terms of the load capacities that this chassis allows on the front and rear truck. More than 95% of the car's elements are of Belarusian and Russian production, so the model is maximally localized," he said.

In terms of quality, the chassis meets all the requirements set out in TR CU 018/2011 - this is the safety of wheeled vehicles. "All our products undergo mandatory certification procedure," emphasized Nikolay Lakotko. "Being rewarded the State Quality Mark is an excellent way to show our consumers that we produce a quality competitive product that meets all the advanced technology requirements."

GCNP Grain harvester

The header is a device compatible with a combine, which is used for mowing and harvesting. In our fields, you can often see headers for harvesting grain crops. Equipped with special devices, they are also used for harvesting rapeseed, leguminous and cereal crops. The State Quality Mark is awarded to the grain harvester ZhZK-9-2 (set 01) manufactured by Gomel Casting and Normalization Plant, which is distinguished by its impressive coverage width (more than 9 m). Harvesting is carried out due to a segment-finger cutting device, operating as scissors.

OJSC "Gomel Casting and Normalization Plant" today is a modern industrial enterprise with a high potential, equipped with complex equipment and provided with qualified personnel. The enterprise produces more than one hundred types of trailed and mounted equipment. These are grain harvesting and forage harvesting adapters (headers, pick-ups) for combines, grain swath headers, trailed and mounted forage harvesters, potato harvesters, etc. The production of agricultural machinery is created on the premises of OJSC "GCNP" and OJSC "Gomselmash".

INTEGRAL Microcircuit

The K1242EP1BP (IL431AM-1) adjustable zener diode microcircuit manufactured by OJSC Integral, the managing company of the Integral holding, also became the award-winning of the State Quality Mark. Its special advantage is the increased stability of the output voltage when the ambient temperature and load current change. The company representatives emphasized that the microcircuit has high reliability and protection against static electricity and can be used as an in-circuit regulator in power supplies and chargers, as well as an equivalent of zener diodes. It is used in reference voltage sources, amplifiers with a fixed turn-on threshold.

The area of industrial application is quite wide - this includes automotive electronics, secondary power sources, as well as machine tool manufacturing, industrial and consumer electronics.

"The K1242EP1BP adjustable zener diode microcircuit is one of the company's most popular microcircuits, has high export potential and is in great demand in the markets of Southeast Asia. Awarding the State Quality Mark will enable us to strengthen our position as a reliable manufacturer and supplier of microelectronic products in the domestic and foreign markets," emphasized at Integral.

Orsha Linen Mill bedding sets

Textiles of the brand "Pole Kvetak", in particular linen bedding sets, have already received recognition from devoted lovers of natural fabrics. The eco-friendly symbol of Belarus - flax - simply could not help but confirm its quality characteristics. Bed linen of the Orsha Linen Mill is made of 100% flax and provides incredible softness and comfort, allowing the skin to breathe, which is especially important for a deep sleep. The fabrics undergo a unique treatment and are softened, so the usual stiffness of linen goes away and soft natural texture remains, which rarely gets dirty, does not fluff, perfectly absorbs moisture and dries quickly.

Orsha Linen Mill is one of the largest manufacturers of linen products in Belarus, the CIS and Europe. High demand for Orsha textiles in our country and abroad is the best proof of the products quality and the relevance of the range. The structure of the manufactured products is formed on the basis of deep marketing research of supply and demand in the textile market. The company constantly updates its range and technical capabilities.

Pinskdrev bedroom furniture

The State Quality Mark has also been awarded to the series of bedroom furniture products Alesi manufactured by CJSC "Holding Company "Pinskdrev". Cornices and decorative elements of the furniture are made of solid oak, and the body is made of particle board with natural oak veneer, so from all sides Alesi looks absolutely natural and beautiful. At the same time, the price of this furniture remains affordable.

At Pinskdrev noted that the Alesi bedroom was nominated for the State Quality Mark since it is a sample of a beautiful furniture collection of bedroom sets. "It contains a lot of natural high grade wood of excellent quality with a perfect processing and high performance characteristics. A large modular range helps our customers create an ideal composition for each bedroom, based on their individual preferences. The variety of decorations also helps to fit the Alesi bedroom into absolutely any interior, especially classic. The use of high-quality fittings ensures a long service life of this furniture," the experts said.

The company emphasized that Alesi furniture is highly rated by customers both in Belarus and Russia. "This is a sales hit,” said the company representatives.

Gomeldrev laminated flooring

Laminated flooring of VIVAFLOOR trademark, registered by OJSC Gomeldrev, is also awarded the State Quality Mark. The laminate has been produced since 2015 using advanced equipment from leading global suppliers specializing in equipment for the production of board materials and products based on them. The quality of flooring fully complies with strict standards and has all the required certificates confirming its high performance.

Enamel for painting various surfaces from Lida

The State Quality Mark has been awarded to enamel PF-115 of the Lid Lakokraska. It is meant for painting metal, wooden and other surfaces indoors, but is not a facade. Unlike paint, enamel forms a denser, smoother and more durable coating, similar to glass. In addition, such enamel can withstand significant temperature fluctuations (from minus 50 to plus 60 degrees).

Currently OJSC Lakokraska develops and produces modern high-quality paints and varnishes that are worthy competitors to imported ones, and promotes them not only to the technological lines of Belarusian enterprises, but also abroad. The company's products are supplied to enterprises that belong to the Ministry of Industry, Bellesbumprom, the Ministry of Architecture and Construction, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Belarusian Railway, and other trade organizations. More than 70% of the total output is exported to various countries: Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, European and Asian countries.

Kommunarka sugar-free chocolate

Sugar-free dark chocolate "President Exclusive" from Kommunarka with a cocoa content of 72%, 78% and 85% went on sale in the summer of 2018. The main innovation of the line is the blending of the best varieties of cocoa beans from several countries. All three types of chocolate have a different and unique taste. The difference of the new line of chocolate also lies in the choice of sugar substitute. The new product uses lactitol, which is obtained during the production of whey. This natural product is much sweeter than sugar, but is practically not absorbed in the intestines and is low-caloric (2.4 cal / g). The chocolate also includes inulin - a natural prebiotic, as well as especially aromatic Burgundy vanillin. Sunflower lecithin is used instead of soy lecithin. This chocolate is perfect for those who keep their figure and lead a healthy lifestyle in general. At the same time, in terms of its organoleptic properties, it is not inferior to a similar product with sugar.

Rogachev condensed milk

Condensed milk from the Rogachev Milk Canning Plant with 8.5% fat content is one of the most recognizable products in Belarus. People love it for its taste, availability and, of course, quality. It is a 100% natural product, which is produced according to the traditional GOST recipe from only two ingredients: normalized milk and sugar. It has a pronounced sweet taste and a thick, uniform consistency. The Rogachev MCP uses a continuous condensation method, which was introduced by the former general director Boris Reva. During his tenure, he put a lot of effort into introducing a continuous technological process. Rogachev MCP, which began its history in 1938, is today the largest enterprise for the production of canned milk, whole milk products, cheeses, butter and baby food in the CIS. The main activity is the production of canned milk. Today, the company produces more than 100 types of products, which are widely known not only in the Republic of Belarus, but also beyond its borders.

Lida flour

The blue and yellow pack of flour, recognizable to every Belarusian in the grocery section of every store in the country now has been officially awarded the State Quality Mark. Premium grade wheat flour from Lidakhleboprodukt OJSC in paper and polypropylene bags is in high demand among confectioners and bread makers. Its granulometric composition is considered especially valuable. Baked goods made from Lida Classic flour, both by professional bakers and ordinary housewives, always turn out fluffy, aromatic and porous. And Premium flour has strong gluten, a fairly high percentage of whiteness and provides good volume and porosity of bakery products.

Lidakhleboprodukt OJSC is a leading manufacturer of flour products in Belarus. Flour production at the enterprise is carried out under strict quality control and compliance with specified standards. The standards are unchanged for each package of products. Flour is ground using modern milling equipment.

Bellakt dry mixtures baby food

The ideal food product for babies of the first year of life is breast milk, unique in its composition and properties. In its absence or insufficient quantity, highly adapted mixtures are introduced into the diet of children, which are close in composition and properties to maternal milk. The quality of this product is incredibly important, and now mothers will be absolutely sure that in this regard, children will receive all the necessary nutrients and vitamins. Bellakt Premium 1 mixtures for babies up to 6 months and Bellakt Premium 2 for children up to a year from Volkovysk Bellakt received their well-deserved pentagonal star. These are highly adapted mixtures that contain prebiotics, vitamins, macro- and microelements, nucleotides, minerals, lutein, DHA, milk fat and much more that a baby needs. The Bellakt company is the only one in Belarus and one of the largest in the CIS manufacturers of dry baby food. This is a modern, high-tech enterprise that produces baby food, dairy products, and food for pregnant and lactating women.

Brest-Litovsk aged cheese made by Savushkin Product

“When there is no money for parmesan, Belarusians come to the rescue" - say reviews of this product.

And indeed, Brest-Litovsk aged cheese with 45% fat content is made in the spirit of the best traditions of cheese making. During the maturation process, it becomes not only harder, but also healthier, and mature cheese is better absorbed. In addition, it has a rich flavor bouquet and a dense structure, and in European countries with centuries-old traditions of cheese making, cheeses such as "Aged" are usually served for dessert. This product is manufactured by JSC Savushkin Product is the leader of the dairy industry in Belarus and one of the largest producers of natural dairy products in the Eastern European region. The company not only tops the rating of efficiently operating enterprises in the country's food industry, but has also been a favorite of consumer preferences of Belarusians for more than 20 years. The company's products receive recognition not only at the national but also at the international level.

Karavai Pridvinya bread straight from Vitebsk

OJSC "Vitebskhlebprom" began to produce Karavai Pridvinya bread back in 2022. This bread is baked using modern technology and it takes more than 20 hours and three types of flour to prepare it. Malt components and a special bouquet of spices give the bread a unique and characteristic aroma. Its taste is sweetish with a subtle sourness, and sugar-free. OJSC Vitebskhlebprom is a modern bakery enterprise that produces a wide range of bakery, rich, rusks and bagels and confectionery products.

Meat Pillows of Brest Meat Processing Plant

Self-service meats produced by Brest Meat Processing Plant are well known and in great demand in Belarus and Russia. Among them, the product line "Meat Pillows". This is one of the most successful enterprise brands. Delicious natural dumplings of an unusual square shape, made according to a special recipe with an increased proportion of fresh meat, have won many stomachs. And the main secret of the signature taste of meat pillows at the plant is considered to be high-quality meat. Only chilled meat is used for minced meat, not frozen. Today, Brest Meat Processing Plant is a leader in the meat industry of Belarus. The company produces more than 400 types of meat products, each of which is made taking into account modern trends, needs and preferences of consumers. The mission and principles of the company have remained unchanged for more than 85 years: to produce meat products of consistently high quality that enables customers to express care and love for their loved ones.

