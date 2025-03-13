3.61 BYN
If Belarus Has to Choose, It Will Stand by Russia – Lukashenko
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko stated that if the time comes for Belarus to make a choice, Minsk will always side with the Russian Federation and will never abandon it.
"If we ever have to choose, we will always stand with our Russia. It cannot be otherwise. Belarus will never leave Russia to face its challenges alone," Lukashenko declared while addressing the Federation Council.
The President of Belarus is scheduled to deliver a speech at a plenary session in the upper chamber of the Russian parliament on Friday, March 14.