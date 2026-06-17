"It's a Ukrainian drone" - Lukashenko stated the origin of the drone that attacked the bus

Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Ukrainian side responded to the claims, stating that many people buy these drones. "So, it wasn't us (the Ukrainian side claims – Ed.), it was someone who bought it, or maybe it was some kind of provocation, to the point that it was practically the Russians who carried out such a strike," the head of state said of Ukraine's response. "But some things are already known today. They say there were no strikes on the Bryansk region at that time. But the same bus driver says that he personally (likely, like others – the investigation will show) saw not one drone, but several, which, as he says, were buzzing and flying above the bus."