Leaflets "For Lukashenko" appeared in Riga
The message from concerned Latvians says: "Alexander Grigorievich, Riga is with you!"
Congratulations on the inauguration of the newly elected President of Belarus are coming from around the world.
Far from everyone in the Baltic States support the destructive position of their authorities. Leaflets with information about the inauguration of the President of Belarus and support for Alexander Lukashenko appeared in the capital of Latvia.
