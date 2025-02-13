Lukashenko: Advanced technologies mean defense capability, sovereignty, independence of the state

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f8aaeeaa-3997-4850-b20c-0d7db5e587fc/conversions/f147ac6a-79f3-4f2e-9c5f-adfdffacc0b8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f8aaeeaa-3997-4850-b20c-0d7db5e587fc/conversions/f147ac6a-79f3-4f2e-9c5f-adfdffacc0b8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f8aaeeaa-3997-4850-b20c-0d7db5e587fc/conversions/f147ac6a-79f3-4f2e-9c5f-adfdffacc0b8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f8aaeeaa-3997-4850-b20c-0d7db5e587fc/conversions/f147ac6a-79f3-4f2e-9c5f-adfdffacc0b8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Advanced technologies mean the defense capability, sovereignty, and independence of the state. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on February 14 at a meeting on the development of domestic microelectronics, BELTA reports.

"We will have to once again analyze the work of one of the most important sectors of the Belarusian industry - microelectronics. The role of electronics for the future of Belarus, including for Belarus and Russia, is very important. In our age, advanced technologies are the defense capability, sovereignty, independence of the state," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

The head of state noted that Belarus is one of the few countries that has high competence in the development and production of a wide range of electronic components, the manufacture of unique technological equipment for enterprises in the industry.