3.59 BYN
3.17 BYN
3.32 BYN
Lukashenko announces upcoming visit to Russia and talks with Putin
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/17d0bd56-5b16-419d-b138-3f5f64abb9bb/conversions/88a24289-b0fa-4d13-b9c5-26b6bf65a83c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/17d0bd56-5b16-419d-b138-3f5f64abb9bb/conversions/88a24289-b0fa-4d13-b9c5-26b6bf65a83c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/17d0bd56-5b16-419d-b138-3f5f64abb9bb/conversions/88a24289-b0fa-4d13-b9c5-26b6bf65a83c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/17d0bd56-5b16-419d-b138-3f5f64abb9bb/conversions/88a24289-b0fa-4d13-b9c5-26b6bf65a83c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.by"We're meeting in a week in Moscow," told Belarusian leader
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has announced his upcoming visit to Russia and talks with Vladimir Putin in an interview with American blogger Mario Nawfal, BelTA reports.
"I will meet with him in Moscow in a week and we shall be talking in more depth and detail on all these issues. This is what we referred to on the phone, that we will meet and discuss all issues in detail," the head of state said.