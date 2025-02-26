Watch onlineTV Programm
Lukashenko announces upcoming visit to Russia and talks with Putin

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has announced his upcoming visit to Russia and talks with Vladimir Putin in an interview with American blogger Mario Nawfal, BelTA reports.

"I will meet with him in Moscow in a week and we shall be talking in more depth and detail on all these issues. This is what we referred to on the phone, that we will meet and discuss all issues in detail," the head of state said.