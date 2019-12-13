Lukashenko approves draft amendments to EAEU Treaty

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has approved a draft protocol on amending the Treaty on Establishing the Eurasian Economic Union of 29 May 2014. The head of state signed the relevant decree No.9 on the draft of the international treaty on 11 January, BelTA reports.

The document has been approved as the basis for negotiations. The draft protocol is needed to update the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty taking into account the law enforcement practice.