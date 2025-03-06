3.58 BYN
Lukashenko awarded Order of Union of Myanmar, First Class.
Belarus is prepared to welcome a group of children from Myanmar for recreation and health recovery, as stated by President Alexander Lukashenko during talks with the Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing, in a broad format, according to BELTA.
"In our country, children from other countries vacation every year. I confirm our readiness to accept a group of children from Myanmar for recreation and health recovery in the summer of 2025," stated the Belarusian leader.