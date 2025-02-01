3.44 RUB
Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia are able to resolve current issues
Despite the intensity of challenges, Belarus and Russia are in a position to resolve the current issues that facing the countries. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on 3 February during a meeting with the Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Territory Dmitry Demeshin, BELTA reports.
The head of state noted that he often meets with the Russian regional heads. "I recon this as a good sign for the future in terms of resolving the key issues facing Russia and Belarus today. Life has posed these challenges," said Alexander Lukashenko. "It is good that external situation has finally forced us to focus on our own matters and less looking around. I am absolutely convinced that in current conditions, despite the seriousness of the challenges, we are able to resolve the vitally important issues."
The volume of mutual trade between Belarus and Khabarovsk Territory in January-November 2024 reached its highest level since 2019 and came to $47.8 million. Compared to the same period of recent year, it increased by more than 45%. At the same time, exports grew by more than 85%, exceeding the $47 million mark. The main impact on the growth of exports was due to supply of trucks to the Russian region, which were not sold in the same period of 2023. In addition, supplies of steel bars, electrical transformers, and liquid pumps also increased. Other basic exports from Belarus to Khabarovsk Territory are insulated wires and cables, cheese and cottage cheese.