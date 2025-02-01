Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia are able to resolve current issues

Despite the intensity of challenges, Belarus and Russia are in a position to resolve the current issues that facing the countries. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on 3 February during a meeting with the Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Territory Dmitry Demeshin, BELTA reports.

The head of state noted that he often meets with the Russian regional heads. "I recon this as a good sign for the future in terms of resolving the key issues facing Russia and Belarus today. Life has posed these challenges," said Alexander Lukashenko. "It is good that external situation has finally forced us to focus on our own matters and less looking around. I am absolutely convinced that in current conditions, despite the seriousness of the challenges, we are able to resolve the vitally important issues."