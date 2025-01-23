Lukashenko: Belarus Does Not and Will Never Create Problems for Its Neighbors and Other Countries

Belarus does not and will never create problems for its neighbors and all other countries. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this during the "Unity Marathon" campaign, writes BELTA.

"As this marathon has shown, we know how to be proud of what we should be proud of. But at the same time, we do not suffer from any gigantomania, we live by our own labor. We have never created, do not create, and will never create problems for our neighbors. And not only for our neighbors, but for all states, all peoples," said the Belarusian leader.