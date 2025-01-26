Lukashenko: Belarus is working to create cryptocurrency

During a conversation with journalists after voting at a polling station, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that work is underway to create cryptocurrency in Belarus, as reported by BELTA.

"In Belarus, we are working on creating cryptocurrency. We have excess electricity," emphasized the head of state. "This task has been assigned to specialists and the government, and recently our IT specialists sent me a letter."

The President stressed: "They are proposing this direction to us. They are proposing it themselves, but we need to help them to work on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency."