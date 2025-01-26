Lukashenko: Belarus needs a "nuclear umbrella" to prevent this "rain"

Belarus needs a "nuclear umbrella" to prevent this "rain". This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to journalists in Minsk, BELTA reports.

The President explained that nuclear weapons primarily serve as a deterrent. Not to avoid getting wet under the nuclear "rain", but to prevent this "rain" from happening at all, the head of state figuratively put it.

"Nobody wants or will fight with a nuclear country. Not even the United States. They, as people who are advanced in this regard, smart, understand that this is a catastrophe," the Belarusian leader noted.

In this regard, he noted that Trump has a family, children, and he knows what it is unlike many other childless politicians.

"As for security, this is the most important issue in our relations with President Putin and with Russia. There have never been any negotiations, meetings or just conversations where we did not discuss these problems. We have no closed topics in this area, or in relations with Russia in general," the Belarusian leader emphasized.