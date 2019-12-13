EconomySocietyPresidentPoliticsRegionsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyIn the worldSportHorizonTelegram news

Lukashenko: Belarus will always be an independent state despite any world tendencies

Belarus will always be an independent state despite any world tendencies. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko made the statement during the ceremony held on 8 January to present the president’s prizes For Spiritual Revival, special prizes for art luminaries, and Belarusian Sports Olympus prizes, BelTA has learned.

Alexander Lukashenko stressed: "Despite anyone’s attempt to shake us today, nothing will come out of it! Nothing will work out! We will preserve our country. It already belongs to our children and grandchildren, this is why we should think about their future and we do that."

"We will do everything in the forthcoming five-year term to make our country forget the problem of preserving its statehood for good. Our country will always be an independent state despite any tendencies in the international arena," the Belarusian leader stated.

