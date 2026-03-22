Lukashenko Congratulates Kim Jong-un on His Reelection

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, has congratulated Kim Jong-un on his reelection as Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. This was reported by BELTA, citing the presidential press service.

"The unanimous adoption of this decision by the Supreme People's Assembly reflects the collective will of the Korean people and their comprehensive support for your consistent course toward strengthening the country's independence and improving the well-being of the population," the message reads.

The head of state is confident that Kim Jong-un's activities in this responsible position will continue to contribute to the development of the DPRK and the prosperity of its citizens.

The Belarusian President confirmed Minsk's interest in actively expanding political and economic ties with Pyongyang at various levels.