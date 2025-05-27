Lukashenko Congratulates Leader and People of Azerbaijan on Independence Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bb7453f4-17bc-46a0-80d9-53307bd3cf4c/conversions/3c708def-2c05-4e3d-a5e9-8bc7e344789c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bb7453f4-17bc-46a0-80d9-53307bd3cf4c/conversions/3c708def-2c05-4e3d-a5e9-8bc7e344789c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bb7453f4-17bc-46a0-80d9-53307bd3cf4c/conversions/3c708def-2c05-4e3d-a5e9-8bc7e344789c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bb7453f4-17bc-46a0-80d9-53307bd3cf4c/conversions/3c708def-2c05-4e3d-a5e9-8bc7e344789c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has extended greetings to Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and all people of this country on Independence Day, BelTA informs.

“Thanks to your creative efforts, Azerbaijan today is rightfully proud of its vibrantly developing economy, steadily rising living standards of its citizens, weighty achievements in the international arena," the message of greetings reads.

"Our regular meetings, systematic interaction of governments, parliaments and regions serve as a guarantee of further strengthening of the strategic partnership between Minsk and Baku that meets the interests of the two states," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. The President expressed confidence that Belarusian-Azerbaijani cooperation will continue to develop in the tradition of friendship and mutual understanding.