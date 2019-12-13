Lukashenko congratulates Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing on Independence Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Prime Minister of Myanmar, Chairman of the State Administrative Council of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing on Independence Day. This was reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"For 77 years, which have passed since the day of deliverance from colonial oppression, your country, despite all the trials, has achieved significant successes in political and socio-economic development, the establishment of a sovereign and independent state,” reads the congratulatory message.

The head of state reiterated the interest in the rapid realization of the significant potential of cooperation between Belarus and Myanmar in trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian sectors, in identifying new opportunities for rapprochement between the two countries.

"I will be glad to welcome you in Minsk to discuss priority issues of the bilateral and international agendas," the President said.