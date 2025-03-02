Lukashenko congratulates people of Bulgaria on national holiday - Liberation Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent his greetings to the people of Bulgaria on their national holiday – the Liberation Day, which symbolizes the heroism and courage of many generations of Bulgarians, their aspiration to self-determination and defending their national interests, building their own statehood, BelTA reports with reference to the press service of the head of state.

"Belarus has always perceived Bulgaria as an important European partner with close values and mentality," the congratulatory message reads. - Minsk still holds true to the convictions, ready for a peaceful constructive dialog with Sofia on the basis of respect and equality."

The head of state expressed confidence that the two countries can find ways to restore the fully fledged relations and Belarusians and Bulgarians will keep on working and work and be friends together, thus contributing to mutual understanding on the European continent.