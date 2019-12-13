Lukashenko congratulates President of Cuba on national holiday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent greetings to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez as the country celebrates the national holiday – National Liberation Day, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The head of state noted that the victory of the Cuban Revolution 66 years ago is an outstanding example for all peoples of the world who are fighting for the right to determine their own destiny.

“I am convinced that the wise and consistent steps by the Cuban leadership will make it possible to ensure effective development of the country, guarantee security and well-being to all citizens,” the president said. “Minsk has always been and remains a reliable ally of Havana, ready to offer a helping hand in difficult moments,” the President emphasized.