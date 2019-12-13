3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
Lukashenko congratulates President of Cuba on national holiday
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent greetings to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez as the country celebrates the national holiday – National Liberation Day, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.
The head of state noted that the victory of the Cuban Revolution 66 years ago is an outstanding example for all peoples of the world who are fighting for the right to determine their own destiny.
“I am convinced that the wise and consistent steps by the Cuban leadership will make it possible to ensure effective development of the country, guarantee security and well-being to all citizens,” the president said. “Minsk has always been and remains a reliable ally of Havana, ready to offer a helping hand in difficult moments,” the President emphasized.
Alexander Lukashenko wished good health and further successes to Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and peace and prosperity to all Cuban
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Multi-day expedition of 85 km. Belarusian polar researchers study little-explored area of Antarctica
Belarus Extends Family Capital Program: All the New Features
Azarov on Maidan 2014: The West's Main Task Was to Turn Ukraine into Anti-Russia
Strong and independent Belarus will always be a united family and a home for everyone
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All