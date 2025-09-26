3.64 BYN
Lukashenko Declares Need of Iron Discipline for Economic Development
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, visiting ASB-Agro Gorodets CJSC during his working trip to the Shklov District of the Mogilev Region, emphasized the importance of hard work and discipline for economic development, BelTA reports.
"It's better to work the land than to fight," the head of state said. "So let's work to build the economy. And there must be cast-ironed discipline. We need to create a system where everyone is disciplined: if you say- do it, you have to do it. Nothing more is needed. Just do it."