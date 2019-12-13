3.35 RUB
Lukashenko: Dictatorship like in Belarus is better than democracy like in Ukraine
Speaking about the development of the country in the context of various external challenges, Alexander Lukashenko stated that all these years "we have been walking on thin ice, but have never broken the ice and fallen into this icy water." "This is our main achievement," he emphasized.
The President noted the high tension around the country: "There is something everywhere... Farmers are breaking something, throwing manure at the government, wars are going on and so on. They are arming themselves. And this small island is peaceful. We must do everything we can not to let the country drag the country into war."
"If we are drawn into a war, this is a difficult situation. We may not be able to withstand it as a state. That is why I do everything patiently, persistently, as the Lord and the Church teach us. We are doing our job. Time will fix everything. Time will judge everyone. But we must endure. Let them say that we have a dictatorship here, or something else. Listen, a dictatorship like the one in Belarus is better than a democracy like the one in Ukraine. We must endure this. We must not shy away under any circumstances," the Belarusian leader urged.
He also mentioned that Zelensky recently shouted: "Long live Belarus!" "Well, long live. Naturally, long live. He did say that soon everyone in Belarus will be chanting these slogans. He seemed to be hinting that soon we will have something like Ukraine. That is what I thought when I heard him. And I think: "God forbid," said Alexander Lukashenko.
Lukashenko: I don't cling to power, I will do my best to quietly hand it over to new generation
Lukashenko: May Christmas become a source of spiritual strength for new achievements and revelations
Lukashenko congratulates Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing on Independence Day
Escape at any cost - Ukrainian military desert right from training grounds
Orthodox world celebrates Christmas. Festivities in Bethlehem, Russia, Georgia and Spain
'Absolutely necessary'. Trump determined to incorporate Greenland into United States
Zelensky switches to foul language, accusing West of not providing enough assistance
