Lukashenko: Dictatorship like in Belarus is better than democracy like in Ukraine

Speaking about the development of the country in the context of various external challenges, Alexander Lukashenko stated that all these years "we have been walking on thin ice, but have never broken the ice and fallen into this icy water." "This is our main achievement," he emphasized.

The President noted the high tension around the country: "There is something everywhere... Farmers are breaking something, throwing manure at the government, wars are going on and so on. They are arming themselves. And this small island is peaceful. We must do everything we can not to let the country drag the country into war."

"If we are drawn into a war, this is a difficult situation. We may not be able to withstand it as a state. That is why I do everything patiently, persistently, as the Lord and the Church teach us. We are doing our job. Time will fix everything. Time will judge everyone. But we must endure. Let them say that we have a dictatorship here, or something else. Listen, a dictatorship like the one in Belarus is better than a democracy like the one in Ukraine. We must endure this. We must not shy away under any circumstances," the Belarusian leader urged.