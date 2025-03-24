Lukashenko extends birthday greetings to Zimbabwe’s First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa

"Your patriotism, your wealth of life experience, professionalism and deep knowledge are of significant value to Zimbabwe, its economic and humanitarian programs. These same merits have also gained special significance in our joint activities in such areas as healthcare, including maternal and child healthcare, education, and food security. I am glad that your visits to Belarus have become a good tradition. I will be happy to welcome you on the hospitable Belarusian land at any time convenient for you to discuss the fulfillment of the earlier-reached agreements as well as new promising projects," the message of greetings reads.