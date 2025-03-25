3.66 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.40 BYN
Lukashenko: Goal of five-year plan is to make tourism a national project
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7c1ed81-a61e-445c-afaa-d33118466eea/conversions/07e30032-e4de-46ad-aeda-09a19a777e5b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7c1ed81-a61e-445c-afaa-d33118466eea/conversions/07e30032-e4de-46ad-aeda-09a19a777e5b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7c1ed81-a61e-445c-afaa-d33118466eea/conversions/07e30032-e4de-46ad-aeda-09a19a777e5b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7c1ed81-a61e-445c-afaa-d33118466eea/conversions/07e30032-e4de-46ad-aeda-09a19a777e5b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byPresident of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has set a task to make tourism in the country a national project
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has set the task to make tourism in the country a national project. That was stated during the inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence, BelTA informs.
"The objective of the five-year plan is to make tourism a national project. To open our history, culture and language to the world. This industry in order of importance and economic potential equals, for example, mechanical engineering," the head of state said.