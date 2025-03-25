Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIncidentsIn the worldRegionsCultureHealthSportTechnologyHorizon

Lukashenko: Goal of five-year plan is to make tourism a national project

Image

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has set the task to make tourism in the country a national project. That was stated during the inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence, BelTA informs.

"The objective of the five-year plan is to make tourism a national project. To open our history, culture and language to the world. This industry in order of importance and economic potential equals, for example, mechanical engineering," the head of state said.