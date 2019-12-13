Lukashenko greets Slovakia on Day of Establishment and invites Fico to Minsk

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent greetings to Slovakia’s President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico as the country celebrates the national holiday - the Day of the Establishment of the Slovak Republic, BelTA reports.

“We share the history of the heroic fight against fascism, long years of successful and fruitful cooperation, strong and stable business, social and humanitarian ties,” the congratulatory message addressed to the Slovakia president reads. “Despite the stereotypes and artificial barriers in the European region, all roads are open for our countries and peoples to ensure benevolent and mutually beneficial relations.”

Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that Minsk intends to develop partnership and friendly ties with Bratislava across a wide range of areas. “Therefore, I propose to agree through diplomatic channels upon a plan of priority steps to resume our cooperation with the main focus on projects in trade, investment and industrial cooperation,” the President said.

In his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Robert Fico, the head of state emphasized that Belarus is an open country focused on fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation with friendly Slovakia. “It is not only our peoples and economies that need it. The movement towards each other despite the imposed barriers is very much in demand in the region. Minsk and Bratislava can and must convince everyone that direct dialogue is always better than confrontation,” the congratulatory message reads. “The path is not an easy one, but assessing your actions and statements, I believe that we can tackle any challenge. I am sure that you have no doubts about the seriousness of Belarus' intentions to contribute to the resumption of peaceful cooperation in Europe.